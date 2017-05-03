Community comes together for Kent Corbett

Saturday marked the first time that Kent Corbett had been out and about from the hospital in about five weeks. Surrounded by friends and family, he was humbled by the support of the community to which he tirelessly gives his time.

With dozens of silent auction items and an entertainment lineup to keep folks dancing, the Kitchen Party for Kent at the Pictou Legion was a hit.

“Kent has given everything back to the community,” said Mary K. Tooke, organizer of the event. “

- Advertisement -

Having grown up in the same community as Corbett, Tooke was well aware of the impact Corbett has on his community by donating his time as a volunteer. She said that was evident as she was collecting silent auction items as not a single person she asked turned her away. Even on the day of the event, people were still coming forward with donations.

“Kent arrived himself and things have just been growing and growing,” she said, about mid-afternoon on Saturday.

Corbett himself spent some time at the event and enjoyed taking in the entertainment and catching up with friends.

“You never know when you’ll need it but it’s remarkable when the community steps up,” he said.

Although Corbett knew about the fundraiser, he didn’t tell any of the organizers that he was planning to attend, making it a surprise thank you of sorts to them.

Corbett added that so far, his rehabilitation and physiotherapy are going well and he is hoping that in the next week he will be moved to the Restorative Care Unit in Pictou, closer to his home.

“A huge thank you to the people that came out and volunteered,” Corbett said.

He also added why it is he feels it’s so important to be involved in his community: “You’ve got to have pride in the community.”\

Lionel MacDougall, left, and Paul Doucette, right, present Kent Corbett with a $500 cheque from the Pictou and Area Lions Club on Saturday. (Brimicombe photo)