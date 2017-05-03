Corb Lund making solo appearance at deCoste centre

Juno Award winning country star Corb Lund is touring Atlantic Canada and the deCoste Performing Arts Centre is one of his stops.

Six albums into his musical career, it’s the first time Lund has been to Atlantic Canada in more than five years — and it will be his first time performing in some communities, period.

“The people in Atlantic Canada are famous for their love of music, so I’m really looking forward to this tour,” says Lund. “I’ve only visited the major cities on the East Coast, and it’s always been quick trips in and out for a show. I’m really looking forward to spending three weeks out here, playing some of the smaller communities, and really getting a feel for the place.”

Unlike previous tours, Lund is doing this string of shows solo in order to give audiences an intimate and interactive experience.

“Playing solo is really fun — for me, and for the audience,” says Lund. “I still play all the same songs that I’d play if I had the full band with me, but I’m able to connect with the audience in a totally different way. I get to talk more about how and why I wrote the songs and what they mean to me a lot more than I usually do. I play a few less well known songs from my albums, and joke around a little, too.”

Lund’s latest album, “Things that Can’t be Undone” was produced by Grammy-nominated producer Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson) and was released in 2015.

The Pictou show takes place May 9.