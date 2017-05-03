Golfers enjoy early season

ABERCROMBIE — Golfing in April may be rare in Pictou County, which is why golfers appreciate it when golf clubs open this early.

Margo and Terry Hilchey were among those who took advantage of the early opening and pleasant weather conditions at Abercrombie Country Club. The retired educators who reside in Braeshore have time to golf more often and like the opportunity to starting playing earlier in the season.

“It’s in good shape,” Terry said of the course. “I thought it would be a lot worse, but now I think it will be even better than last year. I’m really pleased and looking forward to a busy golf season.”

The Hilcheys are not sure what tournaments or championships they will enter this year and for the moment are glad just to be golfing.

“The course is in good shape,” Margo said. “It’s drier than we’re used to, and they’re doing a good job getting things ready.”

Club professional Jonathan Garron said he’s pleased with how the course looks for the time of year. The club officially opened it on April 23.

“It’s open — all the tees and greens are in good shape,” he said. “We just need a little heat to get it going.”

The club is featuring a special event this weekend. Adults who bring a child can play for free after 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a free-will donation to the club’s junior program.

Garron said it’s a way to encourage younger golfers to join the program and to help fund it this season.

Terry Hilchey takes a practice swing on the 11th tee at the Abercrombie Country Club. (Goodwin photo)