Man arrested for break and enters

TRENTON – Police have arrested a man for two break and enters that date back to April.

On April 21, New Glasgow Regional Police were called to a break and enter on High Street, New Glasgow, that occurred sometime in the late night hours of April 20 and in early hours on April 21.

On May 1, police arrested a 29-year-old man from Trenton and charged him with possession of stolen property.

Upon investigation, New Glasgow Regional Police assisted by New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit and the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on a Maple Street residence in Trenton. Evidence was seized that involved construction equipment and tools ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 replacement value.

The accused was also on parole and was remanded into custody.

The accused will be appearing in court on May 15 in Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Pictou.