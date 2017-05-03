Twinned highways are safe highways

To the Editor:

Congratulations to Minister MacLellan for taking the step to announce that the Marshy Hope stretch of the 104 is now on the list to be twinned. This is a good thing. Our first responders know all to well that safety improvements to this stretch are long overdue.

Yes, it is expensive but it is the right thing to do. Governments have been reluctant to tackle the issue and it has taken strong community voices to bring the necessary attention. When you think of community advocates for this twinning, you have to think of Fire Chief Joe MacDonald.

Thank you Joe for staying with this.

My grandfather always said that where there is a will, there is a way … and there is nothing like a little election talk to help a Government find their political will.

I never thought a toll was necessary. I am glad that in the end, the Minister agreed.

For today, let’s recognize that community opinion does matter. Tomorrow we can focus on making sure it gets done.

Tim Houston

Sinclair’s Island