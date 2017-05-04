RCMP asks for public assistance to find missing McGrath’s Mountain youth

Pictou District RCMP is asking for the public to assist in locating sixteen-year-old Travis Hilliard. He was last seen on May 2 at approximately 3 p.m. in McGrath’s Mountain area.
Hilliard is white, 5-foot-7 and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and lime green hooded jacket, dark blue jeans, and orange boots. There is no indication Hilliard has met with foul play, however his family is concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Travis Hilliard is asked to contact Pictou District RCMP at 902 485 4333. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.

