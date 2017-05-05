Army Training in Pictou

PICTOU – Exercise STAGED RESPONSE 2017 will bring Canadian Army members and equipment from the Canadian Army’s 36 Canadian Brigade Group (CBG) and 37 CBG to Truro and Pictou from May 5 to 7 to conduct training.

Starting today, May 5, residents can expect to see an increase in activity and military vehicle traffic in the vicinity of the Truro and Pictou Armouries’ which will have no anticipated impact to traffic in these areas.

During this time, approximately 150 Canadian Army members will be setting up and utilizing temporary facilities at these locations and there is no weapons or explosives training planned the exercise.