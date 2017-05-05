RCMP charges driver for travelling 67km/h over the speed limit

PLEASANT VALLEY – A Dartmouth man was charged for travelling 67 km/h over the posted speed limit.

At 11:30 a.m. today (May 5), RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a car travelling above the posted speed limit on Highway 104. The vehicle was clocked at 177 km/h in a 110km/h zone, 67 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The 22-year-old man was charged for stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, his license was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

- Advertisement -

Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 800 803 RCMP (7267) or 911.