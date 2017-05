Traffic will be re-routed this weekend for he Art at Night celebration in downtown New Glasgow.

Provost Street from Dalhousie to Stewart streets, including the side streets of Maclean andForbes, as well as Dalhousie from Archimedes to Provost will be closed on Saturday, May 6 from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (after midnight) to accommodate the presentation of Art at Night.