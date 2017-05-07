RCMP investigating two-vehicle collision on Highway 104

BARNEY’S RIVER – At least two people are injured following a two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on TCHighway 104.

At 8:23 a.m. Saturday, Pictou District RCMP was called to the scene of a head-on collision on Highway 104 in Barney’s River. A small car lost control and crossed the centre line into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. The male and female occupants of the car sustained serious injuries and have been transported to hospital in Halifax. The passenger of the pickup had minor injuries, while the driver was not injured. Barney’s River Volunteer Fire Department was on scene to assist.

An RCMP traffic analyst was called to the scene to investigate. Highway 104 was closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.