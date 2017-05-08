Craft beer event slated for May 9

LYONS BROOK – A celebration featuring beer and food items is an exciting time for the craft brewing industry, Rebecca Whiffen says.

Whiffen co-owns Uncle Leo’s Brewery in Lyons Brook, which has joined Tatamagouche Brewing Company and Backstage Brewing – which is scheduled to open soon in Stellarton – to host a craft beer and food truck rally from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 9 in the heated barn at the New Glasgow Farmers Market.

The event is part of Nova Scotia Craft Beer Week celebrations, and Whiffen said she’s looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be great,” she said. “It really brings craft beer to Pictou County in a bigger way than we’ve had before and for people to access it in ways that it hasn’t been before.”

Uncle Leo’s Brewery is a frequent vendor at the New Glasgow Farmers Market each Saturday, but Whiffen said this is a chance for craft brewers to engage with the pubic in a special way.

The event is among many scheduled throughout the province from May 5 to 13 under the auspices of the Craft Brewers Association of Nova Scotia, she said.

“This is the third year,” she said. “They try to encourage breweries outside Halifax to put on events and help raise awareness of the craft beer being brewed in the province.”

A dozen beer brands will be available for sampling and to consume with items available from five food vendors on site.

Tickets are $30 and available at the farmers market and online.

The food trucks will be in a separate area from the licensed beer sampling area so that those under 19 can sample the food.

Beer samples:

Lunn’s Mill

Saltbox Brewing

Trider’s Craft Beer

Meander River

Boxing Rock Brewing Company

Garrison Brewing

Big Spruce Brewing

North Brewing Company

School House Brewery

Tatamagouche Brewing Company

Uncle Leo’s Brewery

Backstage Brewing

Food items: