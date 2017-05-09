From darkness to light….

Allan Doyle had no idea when he went to work the back shift on May 8, 1992 the devastating loss he would suffer that night.

He lost his livelihood, some great friends and colleagues. And his baby brother.

And he just about lost his mind.

Allan worked in the lab at the Westray coal mine in Plymouth. He had just started the job about six weeks earlier. His younger brothers, Jimmy and Robbie, also worked at the mine, Jimmy as a mechanic and Robbie in supply, which meant he could be underground or above ground. His oldest brother, Donnie, was the only Doyle brother who did not work at the mine, turning his talents instead to carpentry and cabinet making.

At 5:18 a.m. on May 9, Allan’s youngest brother, just 22 years old, would perish in a massive underground explosion that ripped through the Westray mine, claiming the lives of all 26 miners who were underground.

With very controlled, measured words, Doyle recalls that fateful day.

“That night, the weather changed so many different times. It was warm when we went in and as the night went on it got cooler and cold, so the air pressure was dropping; the barometer was dropping so the air going in to the mine…” He shrugged, “They weren’t getting the air flow that they needed.”

Around 3:30 or 4 a.m., Allan’s brother Robbie, Larry Bell, John Bates and Myles Gillis were above ground. “They were talking about how bad it was down below. It wasn’t a good night… Robbie was in the southwest, the other guys were in the north. They were having troubles that night trying to get production.

“I remember Larry complaining of a headache and Robbie was complaining as well and I told Robbie, Why don’t you just stay up? If it’s not that good down there why don’t you just stay the f*** up here? And we kind of got into an argument about it, me and Robbie.”

That memory haunts him. But Allan chuckled with the realization that 25 years later, he is quite sure Robbie wouldn’t have wanted his older brother telling him what to do.

“He said I have to run these bolters down and then I’m going to come back up … I was pretty adamant for him to stay up.”

But this was Robbie’s first serious job and he had a job to do. Several hours later, he didn’t.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Allan was in the wash plant talking to the guys there. It was just another night for him. He went around and picked up his samples then put them on a Bobcat to take to the lab.

“I started to back up when everything started to shake, the lights started to dim, the belt lines were vibrating. I turned the Bobcat in the direction of the pit where the portals were and there was flames shooting out both portals. It was like a Roman candle.”

From there, Allan raced to the Plymouth Fire Department where he was a volunteer fire fighter. As were Jimmy and Robbie. Allan had been a fire fighter there for 10-15 years at that time. He has been with the department now for about 32 years and loves every minute of it.

He arrived back at the mine with fellow fire fighters. As did Jimmy.

“Then we waited … and waited.”

Allan was pretty sure he knew the fate of the miners, and it could have been spelled out in the black coal dust spewing from the portals. “Everybody holds on to hope. But when you sit and reason what you’ve seen, you know that nobody’s going to come out of there,” he shook his head.

“I was there. I saw what was coming up from the portals. I knew there was nobody coming up from that mine alive.”

And no one ever did.

Before the Westray tragedy, Allan worked at various jobs, none of them well paying or with any semblance of a future. “So this job at Westray was like, ‘Wow! I’m going to get a steady job!” he smiled. Westray promised steady work for at least 15 years, and paid good money. Immediately after the explosion, some 117 miners became unemployed as did all of the Westray employees who were above ground. His brother Jimmy went back to work underground, at the Windsor Salt Mine in Pugwash where he is maintenance foreman and has been with the company for 20 years.

Allan was also just stretching his wings as a brand new paramedic. It was a job he would cherish and stick with, working for Dort’s Ambulance Services Ltd., for many years following Westray, which left him without employment. But that line of work takes its toll and eventually Allan turned his passion and dedication for fire fighting into a full-time job as a driver with the New Glasgow Fire Department.

But it was a long road — 25 years in fact — to get to the relative safety of where he is today, surrounded by caring and compassionate colleagues, friends and family members. And it was a tough row to hoe to regain control over his emotions and his heart.

Allan admits he had a hard time moving on. “Mmmmm, yeah. You cannot unsee what you’ve seen.”

Today, 25 years later, Allan’s house abuts the Westray property on the Plymouth Road. He can sit on his door step and look onto the property. The mine entrance where he witnessed the tableau of horror and the aftermath of the explosion is literally in his back yard.

“I will never forget that day.”

And he will never forget his baby brother.

A huge smile lights up his face when he talks about Robbie.

“Robbie was a friend to all. He liked to spend time with Dad on the farm. He was the type of guy people liked to be around. He’d do anything for anybody. He liked playing darts, loved being on the fire department and being involved in the fire service.”

And he liked to have a good time. “Oh yeah, like his brothers,” Allan smiled.

There are many things Allan will never forget about that dark place in time. Like the conversation he had following the tragedy with a Westray widow. It was a conversation so honest and raw the mere memory of it brings tears to his eyes a quarter of a century later.

“I can recall being at a meeting at the Heather Hotel and I got up to leave and was walking out when this hand reached out to grab me. I looked down and there’s this lady with red hair and she said, ‘Are you Allan Doyle?’ I said yes. She said. ‘I’m Isabel Gillis, Myle’s wife.’ She wanted to know what her husband was like that night because I was the last one to see him alive. She wanted to know if he was scared, or was he laughing and joking. So being one of the last to see some of these people alive …”

At the time, Allan found little solace in the fact that he was able to provide some measure of comfort for someone else, someone who wanted, needed, to know how their loved one was feeling on the night of the explosion.

As a former paramedic, there were many instances where he was the last one to see people before they passed on. “There were many times I had to tell people what the last words of their loved ones were. But here? I mean, that situation … 26? That’s a lot.”

Allan did find comfort in great friends who helped him through the years of painful memories following the tragedy, friends like Glen Matheson.

“Glen Matheson was a good support. He kept me alive,” Allan acknowledged. “We worked together on the ambulance and we worked together in the fire department. I spent a lot of time in Glen’s basement, talking. He probably saved my life.”

And out of the darkness came light as well.

“There’s a lot of things I’ll never forget but the generosity of the community, the sincerity. That really stands out.”

It’s now been 25 years and Allan is moving on.

“People have called this an accident,” he said. “It was no accident and it was no act of God. God wouldn’t do anything like that.

“But you have to move on. Life moves on. We’re 25 years older and there is nothing you could do,” he shrugs his shoulders.

“We tried everything to get the answers and get people held accountable for it, but it’s just not going to happen.

“Life goes on. You go to work, you carry on with your activities. It’s no different … people die with heart attacks, car accidents, everybody has to, and will, move on. Everybody’s gettin’ on. I have no choice, can’t live in the past.”

Allan Doyle stands in his back yard which abuts the former Westray coal mine property. Every day when Allan leaves his house, it is a grim reminder of the brother he lost in the Westray explosion of May 9, 1992. (Jardine photo)