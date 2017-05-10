Gryphons sweep rugby games

NEW GLASGOW — Both North Nova Gryphons high school rugby teams head into this week in winning form.

The North Nova boys are idle in league action this week after posting a 52-27 victory last Thursday over the visiting Hants East Tigers. They are preparing for their annual trip to Summerside, P.E.I. for the tournament at Three Oaks High School.

Campbell Burrows collected 17 points on a try and six converts and Baillie Fraser recorded two tries to lead the North Nova boys’ offence. Matt Chediac, Brayden Ross, Austin Williams, Nathaniel Dewar and Hayden Butler each scored a try.

Coach Scott Taylor cited tackling as something he hopes the boys execute better if they can repeat their 2016 championship in Windsor.

“We definitely have some improvement to do if we’re thinking of defending our provincial championship,” he said.

The North Nova boys also have their sights on the Northumberland Nighthawks boys team, which did not play last week but will host the Cobequid Cougars on Thursday and will host North Nova in a critical match on May 18.

The match could well have a bearing on which team will host the Northumberland Region championship on May 25.

North Nova defeated Northumberland 10-5 on April 27 in their only other meeting in New Glasgow.

“Northumberland is a very strong team, but our boys played really well against them,” Taylor said.

The North Nova girls had a game in New Glasgow on Tuesday against the Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals in their only action this week after winning 31-10 against their counterparts from Hants East.

Victoria Straub collected two tries and three converts. Katie Pentz, Caitlin Taylor and Maria Holley added one try each.

The girls will visit the Royals on May 16 and host CEC on May 18.

Should Nova keep winning, they could host the regional girls title game on May 23.

Gryphons player rushes with the ball toward Hants East defenders in the boys’ match last Thursday in New Glasgow. The Gryphons won 52-27. (Goodwin photo)