HEFLER, James Clinton Leslie — born in Halifax County May28, 1922, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2017. Jim was the youngest and last surviving child of Edgar Milledge and Alice Margaret (Lyman) Hefler. He was predeceased by his wife Gussie Mae (Redden): June 26, 1925-June 6, 2008. She was the oldest child of Russell Alba and Jessie Louise (Sweet) Redden. Jim chose to answer the call, and enlisted in the army in 1942. During the European Campaign, he served with the Canadian Army Transport Division in Germany, France, and Holland… landing in Holland four days post D-Day and remaining for the Liberation of Holland. Following the war, Jim chose to continue his service in the army and served with the United Nations Emergency Forces in Germany and Egypt. As part of his professional driving career with the Armed Forces, he won the Maritime Division Championship several times, along with successfully winning the Canadian National Competition in Toronto. Shortly after retiring in 1967, Jim and Gussie settled in Pictou County, Nova Scotia. Jim always felt that the years following were the best of their lives. Jim and Gussie are survived by their children Rose, Leslie, Terry, Scott, Chris, and Noreen; twelve grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. As per his wishes, cremation has already taken place. Arrangements are under the direction of McLaren Funeral Services in Pictou. On May 28, 2017, there will be a Celebration of Life for Jim and Gussie. Event will take place at 30 MacKenzie Drive, Haliburton, Pictou County starting at noon, All are welcome. †