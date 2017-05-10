Local boxers win bouts

NEW GLASGOW — It was not a perfect night, but it was a successful one for Albion club boxers.

Three of the Albion Amateur Boxing Club’s boxers lost their bouts on the card the club hosted on Saturday at Summer Street.

There was some disappointment when Norma Marshall lost to her New Brunswick rival Charlie Cavanaugh of Saint John, N.B. by split decision. She defeated Cavanaugh in their previous meeting last December in Halifax.

Marshall was coming off some hard training and a trip to the Boxing Canada national championships in Quebec but appeared to leave her best effort in the ring.

“It was a war,” Albion head coach Al Archibald said. “It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Norma, but she fought a good, hard fight.”

In all, Tiver Stewart, Ben Minehan and Riley Sheehan won their bouts, while Matt Fraser and Connor Walsh did well in exhibition bouts.

Johnathan Hay of the Albion club lost to Aiden Callahan of the Hub Town club when the referee stopped the contest, while fellow member Cameron MacDonald lost a unanimous decision to Josh Prince of the Hub Town club.

“All of our boxers fought their hearts out,” Archibald said.

Club president Jim Worthen said he was pleased with the card and the fan support for it.

“It was a good night of boxing,” he said. “We’re happy for those who turned out to enjoy a night of boxing.”

Norma Marshall, left, of the Albion Amateur Boxing Club gets instructions from club president Jim Worthen during her bout on Saturday in New Glasgow. (Goodwin photo)