MADORE, Harold Walter — 81, of Pictou passed away peacefully in the Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow on May 3, 2017. Harold is survived by his wife, Catherine (Cheverie), of 55 years of marriage. He also leaves behind four children: Harold “Hal” (Anne), Troy, Kimberley Van den Eynden and Todd (Tara); as well as five grandchildren, Sam and Lauren Madore, Ryan and Emily Van den Eynden, Connor Madore; and one great-granddaughter, Layla Madore. He was the son of the late Ambrose and Hilda (MacCormack) Madore and was predeceased by sisters: Evelyn (Robert) Wong, Eileen (Walter) Hemphill, Dorothy (Chesley) Earle, Jean (Joe) Aguinaga and Beverley (Milton) Nichol. He is survived by sisters, Ruth (Leander) Rafuse, Viola (Charles) Langille and Arlene Madore. Harold worked as a pipe fitter, welder at the Pictou Shipyard before joining Michelin when it first came to Pictou County. He loved fishing, hunting and was always very proud of his cars and trucks, keeping them extra clean and shiny. A graveside service was held at 4 p.m. May 7 in Seaview Cemetery, Bayview. Donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society, Aberdeen Palliative Care or a charity of your choice.