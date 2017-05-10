MILLER, Hallie Johnson (April 16, 1939-May 3, 2017) — It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the family of the late Hallie Johnson Miller announces his passing at the Dr. Charles LeGrow Health Centre, on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at the age of 78 years, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Stewiacke, Nova Scotia, he was the son of the late George and Edna (Olgive) Miller. Hallie leaves behind with fond and loving memories his wife Doreen; son, John (Tracy); daughters, Cheryl Miller (Raymond Knowles) and Gail (Kerry) Miller-Power; stepchildren: Rick (Carol) MacDonald, Ann-Marie (Michael) McNicholas, Tony (Lynda) MacDonald, Bonnie (Garnet) Bennett, RJ MacDonald and Holly (Vince) Edme; grandchildren: Arthur Miller, Nancy Knowles, Chelsey Miller, Janya Miller, Marcus Miller, Robbin Lahey, Marie Childs-MayHew; great-grandchildren, Hunter Thompson and Brody Houston; brother, Edward (Margie) Miller. Also sadly missed by a large circle of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Hallie was predeceased by wife, Marjorie Lillian Wright; granddaughter, Amanda; twin brother, Howard. In keeping with Hallie’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral mass was at Church of Precious Blood in St. Andrew’s on Saturday, May 6 with Father Lee Lainey officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the, Dr. Charles LeGrow Health Centre Foundation. Funeral arrangements were in the care of Fillatre’s Funeral Home, 134 Main Street, Port-aux-Basques. Words of comfort may be sent to the family by visiting ww.fillatre.ca.†