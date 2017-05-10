Special day at Pictou club

PICTOU — The Highland Tennis Association is hosting a special event on Saturday to encourage people to play tennis.

The association is among many groups across the country hosting Tennis Day in Canada, which will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. and association president Harvey Bate is looking forward to the event.

Tennis Day in Canada is the first-ever national festival of tennis designed to promote tennis, encourage participation and showcase to all Canadians how easy and fun it is to get involved.

It’s a chance to celebrate the life-long love for the game that many people have, or to experience tennis for the first time. People of all ages are being invited to participate.

“There’s free instruction, free activities and an opportunity to register,” said Bate, whose enthusiasm for the sport goes back some 40 years.

“Registration is reasonable — $50 per family and $30 per kid — and the tennis and instruction are free. We will be putting up a practice board. It’s removable and can be converted to pickle ball.”

The Highland association hired two summer instructors last year and has grants in place to hire two instructors this summer.

Eric Hughes is returning as one of them, Bate said.

The court is open to past members and tennis lessons will start in July. The court is accessible for those to play wheelchair tennis.

Harvey Bate practises at the tennis court in Pictou. (Goodwin photo)