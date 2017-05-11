Many ways to cast your vote

To the Editor,

This election, it is easier than ever to vote. There are many ways to cast your ballot and I urge you to exercise your right and make your voice heard in Halifax.

First, as usual, you can cast your ballot on May 30th between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. If you aren’t sure of the location of your polling station, or have any questions, please contact Elections Nova Scotia by phoning toll free at 1 800 565 1504.

Or if you just can’t wait to vote, or voting on May 30th doesn’t work for you, cast your ballot right now at any returning office. In Pictou East, that includes the Eureka Fire Department and also the old Anchor Motors building at 255 Westville Road, New Glasgow.

Alternatively, if you can’t get to the polling station, you can request a write in ballot from Elections Nova Scotia and they will mail a ballot to you. If you want, a returning officer can visit you at home and take your write-in ballot.

Finally, if you live anywhere outside Nova Scotia, you also have the option to vote by mail. Our brave Nova Scotians who serve in the military can exercise their right to vote even if they are posted outside Nova Scotia. And for those Nova Scotians who are incarcerated in or outside Nova Scotia, you too have the opportunity to cast your ballot.

So as soon as you have decided, as soon as you are ready, please get out and vote.

If you have any questions, please contact my campaign office at 902-759-3015.

Tim Houston

PC Candidate in Pictou East.