Men of the Deeps at Westray commemoration By Jackie Jardine - May 11, 2017

The acclaimed Men of the Deeps performed in front of a full house at the Museum of Industry in Stellarton on the evening of May 9, 2017 as part of the 25th anniversary of Westray commemoration.