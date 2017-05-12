Final lineup for Jubilee 2017 announced

NEW GLASGOW – The Jubilee is ready to rock the river for 2017, and has just announced its full line-up.

Friday night’s lineup has filled out with the addition of Haywire headlining the night. Haywire formed three decades ago in Charlottetown, PEI. They are an award-winning band that has sold more than half a million records and spawned a dozen hit songs including Dance Desire, Shot in the Dark and Bad, Bad Boy.

In 2006, Haywire received the Music P.E.I. Lifetime Achievement Award and again in April 2011 when the band was honoured by the East Coast Music Awards in Charlottetown with the Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award. Friday night will have Pictou County Pop Classic’s will have the best of the 60s and 70s rock, and Haywire will bring their hits of the 80s and 90s!

- Advertisement -

Grooveback will break in the 2017 stage Friday night, kicking off the August 4, 5, 6th weekend for the Riverfront Jubilee. A group of close friends, raised in rural mainland, Nova Scotia, Grooveback shares a love for music as strong as our Atlantic winters. The band shares their personal experiences in life and music with those who listen, including those who attended the Jubilee late night stage in 2016 where Grooveback performed.

Friday night also features local favourites, Andrea Pettipas & the Giants. This three-piece rock band raised in Antigonish Nova Scotia, brothers Andre and Travis have been playing together for roughly six years. The band also welcomes Pictou County drummer Marcus Cosh. From folk rock to 90s alternative rock to catchy pop songs, this versatile band is ready to let their hair down and leave it all on the stage.

Saturday night kicks off with The Town Heroes, a four-piece alternative-rock band known for crafting catchy, thoughtful songs. They’ve toured the world, released three critically acclaimed albums and won an array of industry awards. On stage they move like intense caricatures – soaked in sweat, pushing every chord, note and beat to the limit. A structured wall of sound emerges. Their music is a perfect soundtrack for contemplating life with a bounce in your step. The Town Heroes will be joining Saturday night co-headliners, Wintersleep and Matt Mays.

Closing out the weekend, as previously announced is Fortunate Ones, Matt Anderson & The Bona Fide and Alan Doyle and the Beautiful Gypsies.

Tickets for the show are available online at jubilee.ns.ca or ticketpro.ca and any TicketPro Outlet. Ticket price for an Adult Advance Weekend pass are now on sale for $85, Youth (13-18) Advanced Weekend passes are $40, and VIP Advanced Weekend passes are on for $150 prices in effect until June 15th.

For more information visit jubilee.ns.ca.

GROOVEBACK