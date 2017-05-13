Ann MacLean special guest for second Engage & Empower session

A chance to chip in on what you think the community needs is presenting itself to New Glasgow residents at the second Engage & Empower session to talk about issues in their community. The guest for the May 17 session will be a former mayor of New Glasgow.

Ann MacLean will be taking part in an interview hosted by Danny Graham of Engage Nova Scotia. Having gone from volunteer in her town all the way to town councillor and eventually mayor, MacLean has an interesting perspective on the town.

“We’re hoping people will come out to the public meeting,” said MacLean, adding that she is hoping there will be discussions on how the community can meet its challenges and build upon its assets.

MacLean is most excited to hear the community discussion part of the session to hear what the community would like to see in their town. “I’m pretty excited about the event,” she said.

The former mayor said that she was honoured to be a part of the session and to be asked to help with the engagement event.

“I’m just a happy participant,” she said. “I certainly will share some of the experiences that I have had with community engagement.”

“When thinking of speakers for New Glasgow’s Engage & Empower sessions, Ann MacLean was one of the first names to come to mind,” says New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks.

“Ann is viewed as a visionary leader among residents and a role model by municipal officials and staff both across the province and the country. Our citizens and business community hold her in high regard and still remember the impressive work she did for New Glasgow and Pictou County. She has been a trail blazer in municipal government.”

She added, “We are also looking forward to having Danny Graham interview Ann as Danny also has great insights into inspiring ownership and leadership from the community. He recognizes the importance of all of us working together and each playing a role.”

For those interested in attending the session and becoming involved in the shaping of the town, the Engage and Empower session will take place May 17 at Glasgow Square beginning at 7 p.m.