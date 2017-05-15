Pulse hosting candidate meet and greet series

Pulse Pictou County (“Pulse”) will be hosting a casual “MLA Candidate Meet & Greet Series” in advance of the upcoming provincial election.

Separate events will be held for each riding and will occur on Tuesday, May 16, as well as Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. each day.

Pulse will be putting an emphasis on promotion of the event to young voters in particular, with the goal of encouraging young people to become more informed and actively engaged in shaping the future of the community and province. The session aims to cover general election issues that are important to all members of the community and all constituents are encouraged to attend.

The session for Pictou Centre will be held on Tuesday at Summer Street Industries. For Pictou West, it will take place at Fat Tony’s Bar and Grill on Wednesday, while the Pictou East session will take place on Thursday at the Whitetail Pub & Grill. Each candidate will have the opportunity to address the crowd and highlight their platform. There will be a short period of formal questions, followed by a casual reception where attendees can speak to the candidates and may pose their own questions or concerns. The floor will not be open to questions during the formal portion of the event.

Pulse Pictou County is an initiative to establish a cohesive community of young working people in the county. The purpose of Pulse is to attract and retain a growing population of young working people in Pictou County, by making the area a more engaging place for young people to live and contribute. Pulse strives to create a Pictou County that is demographically balanced and economically sustainable, viewed by all as vibrant and filled with opportunity. For additional information on the group visit www.pulsepictoucounty.com