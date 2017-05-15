Rcmp charge senior driver with stunting

PINE TREE – A senior driver, who had children riding in his car, was charged with stunting.

At 5 p.m. on May 14, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a car travelling at a very high rate of speed while catching up to an unmarked police vehicle on Highway 104 in Pine Tree, Pictou County. The vehicle was clocked at 165 km/h in a 110 km/hr zone, 55 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The 74-year-old male driver, who had three children with him in the vehicle, was charged for stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. In addition, his license was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 1‑800-803-RCMP (7267) or 911.