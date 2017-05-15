RCMP charges 19-year-old man for stunting

JAMES RIVER – A young driver has been charged with stunting.

At 10 a.m. today, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a car travelling at a very high rate of speed west bound on Highway 104 in James River. The vehicle was clocked at a speed of 178km/h in a 100km/h zone, 78km/h over the posted speed limit.

The 19-year-old male from Newfoundland was charged with stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 800 803 RCMP (7267) or 911.