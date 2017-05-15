RCMP investigates fatal ATV crash

TATAMAGOUCHE – An ATV crash Saturday night claimed the life of a man.

Colchester District RCMP is investigating the fatal crash that occurred in Tatamagouche.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, RCMP responded to a report of an unresponsive man on South Tatamagouche Road. When emergency responders arrived on scene, they located a deceased 50-year-old man.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to assist.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was driving his ATV through the ditch when he lost control.

The investigation is ongoing.