‘Hawks host rugby showdown

ALMA — A crucial boys game on Thursday between the host Northumberland Nighthawks and the visiting North Nova Gryphons will highlight high school rugby action this week.

The game will start at 4 p.m. and will likely decide first place in the league standings. The girls teams from each school will meet in the second game at about 5:15 p.m.

North Nova was also scheduled to visit the Dr. J.H. Gillis Royals in Antigonish on Tuesday in a girls’ match.

- Advertisement -

The games will complete the regular season for the local league that also includes teams from Cobequid and Hants East.

In boys’ action, the Nighthawks thrashed the Cougars 31-10 on Thursday after dismantling the Hants East Tigers 53-10 on May 9 in two home games.

“I think we’re a good team going into the playoffs,” said John Rushton, head coach of the Nighthawks boys’ team.

The Nighthawks recently won their four games at the annual Three Oaks tournament in Summerside, P.E.I. They defeated provincial rivals Avonview 17-7 and Horton 19-5 before outscoring host Three Oaks 10-5.

“It was by far our toughest game,” Rushton said, referring to Three Oaks. “The weekend was excellent for us.”

The Nighthawks defeated the Tigers 24-5 in the final to win the tournament.

Nolan Emery scampers away from Cougars defenders on his way to scoring a try for the Nighthawks on Thursday. Emery was among those who collected points for the Nighthawks. (Goodwin photo)