MILLS, Esther Evangeline — 86, of Lyons Brook, passed away peacefully at home on January 25, 2017. Born in Barss Corner, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Leola (Barkhouse) Delong. After returning home to Nova Scotia from Ontario in the late 1950s she helped her late husband, Don Mills, run his garage in Lyons Brook. As well as being a stay at home mom to their three girls and also the foster children they took in. Esther worked in the cafeteria at West Pictou Elementary, volunteered as a 4-H leader, church dinners, worked the canteen at the Pictou County Light Horse Club and helped look after three special triplets at church who held a spot in her heart. Esther enjoyed walking, gardening, yard work and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Esther will be deeply missed by her three daughters, Valerie LeBlanc, Pictou; Ruth Mills (Allan Crowe), Calgary; Karen Mills (James Hubley), Timberlea; her loving grandchildren, Toni LeBlanc (Stephen MacLennan) and Donald LeBlanc; great-grandchildren, Chase MacLennan, Sadie MacLennan, and several nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family and was predeceased by her husband, Don Mills; her sisters, Minerva Nichols, Ruth Christian; brothers, Alden Delong and Ivan Delong. There will be a memorial service at the Bethel Presbyterian Church, Scotsburn, Saturday May 20 at 2 p.m. with reception to following the church hall. Donations in her memory may be made to the Pictou County 4-H to go towards the building fund of the new 4-H building at the exhibition or the Heart and Stroke foundation. Arrangements are under the direction of McLaren Funeral Home, Pictou. †