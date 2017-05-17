REID, Ariel Owen – age 80, of Scotsburn, passed away May 7, 2017 in the Palliative Care Unit of Aberdeen Hospital. Born June 3, 1936 in Tatamagouche, he was a son of Durning and Mary (Teed) Reid. He was a welder by trade and worked at Hayes Dana in Thorald, Ontario, living in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls until moving back to Pictou in 1973 where he then worked at Pictou Shipyards and Trenton Works until retirement. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet (Grant); children, Terri Sweeney, Craig (Shirley), Dana and 5 grandchildren, Michael, Sean, Christopher (Odessa), Jarred (Twila) and Caleigh (Cory); brother, Ronnie and numerous nieces and nephews. Ariel was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Sterling, Wilson; sisters, Myrtle (Fortune), Phyllis (Partridge), Ethel (Giffin) and Dawn (D’Entremont). A public graveside service will be held in Heatherdale Memorial Gardens at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to Aberdeen Hospital Palliative Care Unit or the VON. Arrangements entrusted to McLaren Funeral Home, Pictou. †