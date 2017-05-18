Antigonish District RCMP investigates armed robbery

ANTIGONISH – RCMP here are investigating an armed robbery.

Wednesday at 1:35 p.m., a man entered a pharmacy in Antigonish, approached the pharmacy counter, showed the pharmacist a gun tucked into the waistband of his pants, and demanded narcotics. The pharmacist did as she was asked, and the man fled the area on foot with a quantity of drugs. He was later picked up in a silver coloured Chrysler Sebring driven by another man.

The man is described as a white man in his 30s, about 5-foot-8 with light brown facial hair. He was wearing a blue/ grey sweater with the hood up. The driver of the car is a white male in his 50s who was wearing a ball cap.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902 863-6500. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca. Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.