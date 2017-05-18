Camping season is here!

Almost all Nova Scotia provincial day-use parks and several camping parks will open on Friday, May 19.

The rest of the camping parks, as well as their day-use areas, will open in early June. Park users should check the provincial parks website for park opening dates.

Reservations for camping sites can be made by phone, toll free, at 1-888-544-3434 or via the website at http://parks.novascotia.ca .

Visitors to provincial parks can enjoy swimming, camping, paddling, nature exploration, geocaching, and other activities.

Recreational and interpretive park events scheduled for the 2017 season can be found on the website.

More than a million people visit Nova Scotia’s provincial beaches and parks each year.