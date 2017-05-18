Flying high

Many residents of the Hopewell area flocked to the airstrip in Marshdale late Wednesday afternoon to see this replica of a First World War biplane that flew over Vimy Ridge to mark the 100th anniversary of the battle earlier this year.

The local stop was part of the Birth of a Nation Tour, which see stops being made in many communities across the country in celebration of Canada 150.

Many local cadets, who attended the Vimy celebrations this year, visited the Hopewell airport to see the plane.

Nova Scotia is the first stop in the tour.