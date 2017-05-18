Sobeys celebrates 110 big years in Canada with Big Red Chair Campaign

STELLARTON – Sobeys is celebrating 110 years and Canada’s 150th this summer with its #ChairShare campaign, featuring signature Canada-red oversized Adirondack chairs in Sobeys stores across Atlantic Canada.

The campaign will feature a contest component for customers in celebration of Sobeys’ local heritage and national identity.

In true Sobeys’ spirit, the project is proudly supporting local communities; the chairs were all sourced and built through five social enterprises across Nova Scotia that employ adults with disabilities, including the Ability Wood Products Cooperative. Building the Big Red Chairs provided 69 employees the at Cooperative with a meaningful project. A video telling the story of the creation of the chairs is available to view here.

- Advertisement -

The Big Red Chairs were built by the following members of the Ability Wood Products Cooperative:

CACL Community Workshop, Antigonish built 20 chairs

Corridor Community Options, Enfield built 20 chairs

Penny Lane Enterprises, Milton built 17 chairs

Haley Street Adult Services Centre Society, North Sydney built 20 chairs

New Boundaries, Windsor built 15 chairs

“This initiative goes far beyond simply constructing the chairs. It demonstrates Sobeys’ continued commitment to their communities and giving people a chance to shine in their own way,” said Ross Young, manager, Corridor Community Options.

“Partnering with Sobeys on a project that celebrates both the company and Canada has been fun for our teams and we love seeing our employees so proud of the products they’ve created.”

In addition to spotting the chair in-store, stores, customers will see them in big ways throughout the summer at community events, on the Sobeys website, in the flyer, throughout social media and across traditional media outlets. Customers are encouraged to take a picture in the chair and share why they love their local Sobeys on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #ChairShare for a chance to win free groceries for a year.

“We are thrilled to roll out the red chair campaign and welcome both our local customers and visiting guests to our stores throughout the summer,” commented Peter Doucette, general manager, Sobeys Atlantic.

“These Canada-red giant Adirondack chairs symbolize our love of hosting our customers and we are exceptionally proud of the community partnerships we’ve entered into with these local social enterprises to build them.”

The #ChairShare promotion runs from May 25 to August 9 and at the end of the promotion Sobeys will draw for one winner of free groceries for a year, equaling $5,200 in Sobeys gift cards. Beginning May 25, customers are encouraged to visit the website (www.sobeys.com/chairshare) and follow the campaign on social media for more information on Sobeys 110 celebrations.

