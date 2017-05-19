New Glasgow Farmers Market to unveil new community space for Canada Day

NEW GLASGOW – – The New Glasgow Farmers Market will begin construction on a new garden space set to be completed July 1st in time for Canada Day and Canada150 celebrations.

The project, called “The Giving Garden”, is a multi-faceted project aimed at contributing to health and wellness in the community. The Giving Garden is aimed at making a positive contribution to nutrition, mental health and agricultural education in the community.

The area, located behind the year-round Market building, will have a deck that patrons can use during market hours but can also serve as an outdoor classroom where workshops can be held. There will also be a garden space, including a wheelchair accessible area, where fruits and vegetables will be grown.

- Advertisement -

Once in full operation, the bounty will be given back to the community. The space will also allow the possibility to run future programs involving gardening and growing. There will be a reflection area designed for relaxation and the project will also include recreation by connecting to the Pioneer Trail behind the Market building.

Assisting the New Glasgow Farmers Market recognizes in this endeavour is Province of Nova Scotia, Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage, the Town of New Glasgow and the Pictou County Community Health Board.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks says the New Glasgow Farmers Market has become a community gathering place and source of community pride.

“We are very proud of the work and continued growth of the New Glasgow Farmers Market and what it as meant for our region. The Giving Garden and all of the new opportunities it will offer is an example of what may be achieved from empowering and engaging the community. The Town recognizes the important role a farmers market plays in supporting local food and sustainable growth. This is another step in increasing programs, activities, products and services that facilitate healthy lifestyle options.”

The Canada150 Garden Project demonstrates “a proactive plan for bringing the local and regional community together while celebrating diversity and inclusion,” says Geralyn MacDonald, director of Community Economic Development for the Town of New Glasgow. “It’s about bringing community together and this kind of community activity is one of the most powerful tools we have to help build our families and neighbourhoods.”

The unveiling and ribbon cutting will take place at the New Glasgow Farmers Market on Canada Day, July 1st during the Market’s Canada150 Bash.