Driver airlifted to hospital following three-vehicle crash

NEW GLASGOW – A motorcycle driver was airlifted to hospital following a three-vehicle collision that occurred Friday.

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating the three-motor vehicle collision that occurred on North Provost Street.

At 5:45 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police were dispatched via 911 to a three-vehicle collision involving a lone 50-year-old male driver of a Ford F-150 truck, a lone 34-year-old male driver of a Honda Civic car and a 26-year-old male driver of the Kawasaki KL250 motor cycle.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the truck was travelling northbound on North Provost Street and attempting to make a left hand turn when the motorcycle, which was travelling southbound, collided with the truck and then collided with the Honda which was also travelling northbound behind the truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the Aberdeen Hospital by Emergency Health Services and is in critical condition and was airlifted to the QE2 in Halifax. The driver of the Honda Civic also received non-life threatening injuries.

New Glasgow Fire Department and Emergency Health Services and New Glasgow Regional Police Traffic Unit and Identification Unit also responded. The traffic was closed in both directions on North Provost Street for several hours.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.