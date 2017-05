SUTHERLANDS RIVER – The body of a young man was located Friday night at a popular swimming hole.

At approximately 9 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old Pictou County man was located deceased in the waters at Park Falls by the Pictou County Ground Search and Rescue Team.

At 3:36 p.m. Friday, the RCMP responded to a 911 call of a man jumping into the water and not return to the surface.

RCMP were assisted by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, Thorburn and New Glasgow Fire Departments and EHS.