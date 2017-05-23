Respect for Women March scheduled for May 28 in Pictou

PICTOU – A march for men speaking out against the abuse of women and girls of all ages will be held May 28 in Pictou.

The Knights of Columbus Father Gerald MacKenzie Council 8608 of Pictou and New Glasgow Council 1667 are working together to hold the sixth annual Respect for Women March in Pictou County.

A Respect for Women March was first held in Antigonish six years ago in honour of Ottilia Chareka, a university professor who was murdered. The Knights of Columbus organizations in Pictou County decided to hold their own Respect for Woman March, alternating between Pictou and New Glasgow.

This year’s march is being hosted by KOC Council 8608 of Pictou. The march gets underway at 1:30 p.m. at the deCoste Entertainment Centre in Pictou. Participants will walk along Water Street, Front Street, Depot Street, Caladh Avenue and then return to the deCoste Centre.

The Knights are encouraging local sports teams, fire and police departments, and service groups to participate and wear their uniforms or team sweaters. Women and children are also invited to participate.

While the Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s organization, the march will remain free of religious messages and is being held as a community-wide, multicultural and inter-denominational event.