Locals among those honoured by school board at 25-Year Service Awards Ceremony

TRURO – Several local individuals were honoured when the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board (CCRSB) paid tribute to its dedicated employeesTuesday at the annual 25-Year Service Awards Ceremony.

Gary Adams, CCRSB superintendent and CEO, thanked the employees for their dedicated service and commitment to students.

“From their first tentative steps into a classroom, to the confident stride of a graduate, our goal is to educate and empower students. Your efforts over the past 25 years have made this possible,” Adams told the service award winners.

“You are the heartbeat of this school board and the reason that our students continue to have positive, successful and exciting experiences.”

This year, CCRSB celebrates 25 years of service for 26 employees across the system, a diverse group that has 650 years of combined service with the school board.

The local 25-Year Service Award recipients are:

Rose O’Hagan, Dr. W A MacLeod Elementary

Allan MacQueen, G R Saunders

Andrew Bell, North Nova Education Centre

Angela Gagnon, Northumberland Regional

Kathleen Reid, Northumberland Regional

Elizabeth Craig, Scotsburn Elementary

Ethel Slaunwhite, Pictou Elementary

Heather Arbuckle, Walter Duggan Consolidated

Erin Cormier, Westville Road Office