Professional wrestling at Hector Arena again, thanks to Lobster Carnival

PICTOU — The Hector Arena has become one of the best places to witness professional wrestling, thanks to past events presented by the Pictou Lobster Carnival. And on Friday, May 26, the stars of the squared circle return!

“It’s the fourth year we’ve done this and the support Pictou County shows to both the Pictou Lobster Carnival and the athletes in the ring is outstanding,” says Ryan Mader, event organizer.

“The crowd in Pictou rivals any other venue in the Maritimes, maybe even the country.”

Former Prince Edward Island champion Kowboy Mike Hughes is returning to stun the crowd with his more than 20 years of wrestling experience. A hard hitting throwback to wrestlers of yesteryear, Hughes is as tough as they come between the ropes. Tough as nails inside the ring, he’s known for his many charitable efforts on the Red Rock outside the ring.

Titus, ‘The East Coast Predator’, has his sights set on claiming the trophies. As the current New Brunswick champion, he aims to prove himself as one of the top talents in the world.

“Championship gold, trophies and cash prizes are all things that I collect with my talents,” remarks Titus. “I’m the baddest man in the Maritimes and I can go toe to toe with any punk who steps in that ring!”

The wrestling event will also include appearances by local grappler Lincoln Steen, The X-fit Beast Kirk Aube, crowd pleaser Chip Chambers and many other talented wrestling stars.

The doors for the family-friendly event open at 6 p.m. for advance ticket holders, with show beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Big Al’s Convenience in New Glasgow, the Lyons Brook Rite Stop, Millside General Store, Woody’s Variety and East End Grocery for $10 for seniors and children 12 and under or $12 for adults. Tickets at the door are $15.

Funds raised from the event go toward the Pictou Lobster Carnival taking place July 7. through 9