Police arrest woman following armed robbery

TATAMAGOUCHE – RCMP arrested a woman earlier today following an armed robbery.



Just before 6 a.m., a woman arrived in a truck at a service station on Main Street. She put fuel in the vehicle, then entered the stor, and told the female employee that she had a gun and needed money.

The employee gave the woman an amount of cash, then the woman then fled the area in the vehicle, in the direction of New Glasgow. The employee called 9-1-1 once the suspect left. No one was hurt during the incident and no one else was in the store at the time.

- Advertisement -

The suspect was arrested a short time later by members of New Glasgow Regional Police on related charges following incidents that occurred in New Glasgow. RCMP Police Dog Services assisted with this investigation.

Colchester District RCMP has charged a 32-year-old woman from New Glasgow with the following offences: robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft under $5,000, breach of recognizance and breach of an undertaking.

She has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in New Glasgow Provincial Court on May 29.

The investigation is ongoing.