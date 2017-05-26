Police arrest woman after truck stolen

New Glasgow Regional Police arrested an adult female after a Dodge truck was stolen from a driveway.

Early today, at approximately 2:17 a.m., police received a 9-1-1 call that a dark blue Dodge Ram had just been stolen from a driveway at an Acadia Street residence.

At approximately 2:57 a.m., the suspect vehicle was observed on Abercrombie Road where police attempted to stop it; the vehicle pursuit was terminated due to the safety of the officers and suspect involved.

At approximately 7:07 a.m. police received a 9-1-1 call that the suspect vehicle was observed on Temperance Street and the suspect was located on Merigomish Road, New Glasgow, with assistance of the RCMP service dog.

Police arrested a 32-year-old New Glasgow woman for the following offences: theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of stolen property, breach of probation, two counts of assault with a weapon, and damage to property.

She was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Pictou on Monday, May 29.

The accused was also arrested for a robbery which occurred early this morning in Tatamagouche and the investigation is continuing by Pictou County District RCMP.