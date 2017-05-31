Quann leads PA at track meet

STELLARTON — Lauren Quann made her last Northumberland Region track and field meet a successful one.

The Pictou Academy phenom competed in five events and won two of them in the senior girls division last weekend at the regional championships at Pioneer Coal Field. She cleared 1.6 metres to win the senior girls’ high jump event on Friday and admitted to feeling more tired during her four events on Saturday.

“It was good,” she said. “I didn’t do what I wanted but for a cold day it was okay. The weather was not good but not getting hurt is the big thing.”

Quann was first in her 80-metre hurdles race and second at 200 metres. She was second in shot put and javelin and fourth in her long jump event.

Pictou Academy was also second in the 4×100-metre relay.

Tatum McLean from Northumberland Regional High School won both shot put and discus events.

For North Nova Education Centre, Breanna Sandluck was second in both her 1,500-metre and 3,000-metre races, while Abigail Morrisey was second in high jump and Heather Miller was third in javelin for North Nova.

NNEC was also third in the 4×400-metre relay.

In senior boys, Eric Hughes of NRHS won a 200-metre dash that included five runners from Cobequid Education Centre in Truro. Hughes also won the 100-metre hurdles final.

Alex Moore won the 400-metre race for North Nova, while Ryan MacLennan was first and Moore placed second for NNEC in the 100-metre sprint.

Raymond Simpson of NNEC won both the 1,500-metre and 3,000-metre races.

North Nova also won the 4×100-metre relay and was third in the 4×400-metre relay.

Jake Temple of Pictou Academy was second in both discus and javelin.

In boys’ special junior events, James Tulloch placed second in both the 100-metre dash and long jump. He was third in shot put.

The athletes endured intermittent rain on Friday and cold winds on Saturday, but the schedule was completed virtually on time both days.

INTERMEDIATE

Broden DeCoff, in just his third year of track and field, said he was happy with his performance at the regional meet. DeCoff won the 200-metre boys’ final in a near dead heat and also won the 400-metre final. He was second at 100 metres.

DeCoff defeated Kameryn Matheson of Cobequid in the 200 and was second behind him in the 100.

“Awesome!” he said of his 200-metre win. “It’s fun running against everyone. It’s like family. I like the 400 best because of who I’m running with.”

Northumberland’s Daniel Stewart, Ross Bennett and Duncan Cameron placed 1-2-3 in the 800-metre race. Bennett won the 1,500-metre race and was third in the 3,000-metre run.

Northumberland won the 4×400-metre relay and was fourth in the 4×100-metre relay.

Brett Corbin of NRHS won both high jump and long jump events.

Parker Swain of NRHS won in shot put and was second in discus.

Allie Sandluck of North Nova won the girls’ 1,500-metre and 3,000-metre races.

Lauren MacLeod and Taylor Cromwell of North Nova placed 1-2 in the 100-metre sprint. MacLeod was second and Cromwell was third at 200 metres.

Jenna Reid of Pictou Academy won in javelin and was third in discus.

JUNIOR

Myla Briand of Pictou Academy won her 80-metre hurdles final, while Emma MacKeil was third in discus and javelin.

Taylor Long of New Glasgow Academy was first in the girls’400-metre final.

Breton MacDonnell of New Glasgow Academy was second in high jump and third in long jump.

Tyler Matchem of Pictou Academy was second and Tyler Trail of West Pictou Consolidated was third in shot put.

Lauren Quann of Pictou Academy easily clears the bar in high jump. (Goodwin photo)