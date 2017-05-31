Tennis to start soon

NEW GLASGOW — Town staff hope the Westside tennis courts can open soon.

The 2017 season’s opening has been delayed while the special surface can be groomed and sand can be replaced.

“The courts have to be groomed and we need more sand,” said Geralyn MacDonald, director of Community Development for the Town of New Glasgow. “The sand piece hasn’t been done for a couple of years. They have to be done a certain way. We’re usually open in May but all the wet weather has delayed it.”

The courts underwent extensive improvements several years ago when the novel sand surface replaced the aging hard court. New fencing and a wheelchair ramp were added, as well as a small bleacher section beside the back entrance to the courts.

The delay prompted the town to extend its half-price membership offer.

“We have youth, adult, family and senior rates,” Emily Morton, New Glasgow Recreation said. “Last year, we had 150 members and each year membership goes up. So far, membership has been very steady this year.”

Regular rates are $250 for families of up to six people, $100 for ages 18 to 64, $75 for ages 65 plus, and $75 for ages six to 18. There is also a $5 day pass offered.

Monday and Wednesday mornings have been reserved through June for senior members. Mixers are also scheduled for adults on June 14 and for those aged 55 and over on June 28.

The town has utilized the William Sobey indoor complex in Stellarton, which MacDonald said has raised interest in tennis.

Another way to inject interest in tennis was through visiting the schools in town and offering tennis for students to try during sessions in the school gyms at North Nova Education Centre and New Glasgow Academy.

“We may visit other schools (outside town),” MacDonald said.

Gerry Holle is also returning to instruct this season.

Tournaments in partnership with the Highland Tennis Association in Pictou are being planned, as well as mini tournaments on Wednesday evenings.

From left: New Glasgow Recreation program co-ordinator Hannah Green and program assistant Rebecca Taylor stands beside the Westside tennis courts in New Glasgow. (Goodwin photo)