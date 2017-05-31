Wrestlers vie for Lobster Cup

PICTOU – Local wrestling fans are counting down the time for the annual Lobster Cup that is scheduled for June 23.

The event follows the wrestling card that drew more than 400 people to Hector Arena last Friday. Proceeds from both events go to the Pictou Lobster Carnival that is taking place from July 7 to 9.

“We had a loud atmosphere,” organizer Ryan Mader said. “Everything went smoothly. It was a little cold in the arena, but we warmed them up with some action.”

Mader said he and his fellow wrestlers enjoy entertaining the fans and raising funds for the carnival and said Hector Arena has become a preferred venue for professional wrestling. It’s the fourth year the wrestlers have performed at the arena to raise funds for the carnival.

“It’s been profitable every time,” he said. “From a wrestling perspective, if I can bring a good show to the community I’m pretty happy with that.”

Kowboy Mike Hughes, former P.E.I. champion, was joined by Titus, the East Coast Predator and current New Brunswick champion.

The cast also included Lincoln Steen, the X-fit Beast Kirk Aube and Chip Chambers.

Tickets for the June 23 card are $10 for seniors and children and $12 for adults. They are being sold at Big Al’s convenience store in New Glasgow, as well as Woody’s Variety, Millside General Store and East End Grocery.

They can be purchased at the door for $15.

Lincoln Steen locks Narcis Saint’s arms in a submission hold while the referee makes certain that he is alright. (Cameron photo)