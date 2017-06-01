Colchester police seize drugs from home in Manganese Mines

Manganese Mines – A man is facing several charges after members of the Colchester County Integrated Street Crime Unit, Colchester District RCMP, Truro Police Service, and an RCMP Police Dog team searched a home on Willy Hoare Road in this Colchester County community yesterday.

The search resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, marijuana, and prescription pills. A restricted hand gun was also seized.

A 38-year-old Manganese Mines man was arrested without incident. He is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and unsafe storage of a firearm. He will appear in Truro Provincial Court on August 2.

The investigation is continuing.