Gryphon girls eye N.S. title

NEW GLASGOW — Members of the North Nova Gryphons are looking forward to hosting the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation’s female rugby championship on their home turf on Friday and Saturday.

“We’re all pretty excited to be at home and have all your fans here able to come out,” said Katie Pentz, who is a co-captain of the team with Paige MacDonald. “We started playing late in the spring, but as the season progressed we improved, too.”

Both MacDonald and Pentz are in Grade 12 and in their final year with the Gryphons.

The Gryphons placed first in the regular-season standings and actually captured the regional banner when the Cobequid Cougars forfeited the scheduled match on May 23 in New Glasgow.

“I enjoyed the season a lot,” MacDonald said, regarding her opportunity to play rugby. “It gets me out, and I got to meet new friends. I like the hitting part of it. I think it will be exciting to be at home and have your family come out and watch.”

Both the boys and girls rugby teams at North Nova have had their share of success.

The girls won back-to-back titles in 2009 in Windsor and 2010 North River, near Truro.

“It’s a lot for us to look up to,” MacDonald said.

“Making it to provincials is the first step,” Pentz said. “We need to win the first game. It would be nice to end our time by winning at home.”

The boys’ provincial championship will be played this week at Northumberland Regional High School. The Northumberland Nighthawks are hosts for the event.

The Nighthawks were scheduled to host North Nova on Tuesday in the re-scheduled regional championship game.

From left, North Nova co-captains Paige MacDonald and Katie Pentz hold the Northumberland Region banner the team received last week. (Goodwin photo)