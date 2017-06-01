RCMP charges 57-year-old man for stunting

ANTIGONISH – An Alberta man was charged for stunting on Wednesday by RCMP.

At 11:45 a.m. yesterday, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a pickup truck travelling west on Highway 104. The truck was driving at a very high rate of speed and was passing other vehicles. The vehicle was clocked at 154 km/h in a 100 km/hr zone, 54 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The 57-year-old male driver from Alberta was charged for stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. His licence is suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

Nova Scotia RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well. If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, report it by calling RCMP at 800 803 RCMP (7267) or 911.