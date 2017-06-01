Relay getting ready

June 3 will be a big weekend in Pictou County as the community flocks to Glasgow Square to take part in the 12th Annual Pictou County Relay for Life.

The event that always brings in dozens of teams to support cancer research and support in Nova Scotia is filled with fun, family, friends, fundraising and remembering.

“It’s always been our signature event, bringing in most of the money,” said Susan Kaiser-Mingo, the district coordinator for the Canadian Cancer Society. The fundraiser and community event provides funds for prevention, advocacy, research, information for patients and support systems. Although the money goes to Halifax, it still directly affects and helps Pictou County residents through the Lodge that Gives and research programs that are being conducted.

This year’s Relay for Life promises to be just as big as before with 21 teams registered so far and more than 100 participants taking part and a fundraising goal of $40,000. Last year’s relay raised almost $60,000.

For those hoping to catch the opening ceremonies, they will begin at 6 p.m. at Glasgow Square and the survivor reception takes place before that at 4:15 p.m. in Glasgow Square. People who are not participating on a team are encouraged to come out and cheer on the survivors during the survivors’ lap and to join in on the festivities in general.

“We really hope that people will come out and support the survivors,” said Kim Dickson, Town of New Glasgow. Those interested in the luminary ceremony should be at Glasgow Square for the start at 9 p.m. but are welcome to stop by anytime during the day to buy and decorate a luminary.

The committee is also reaching out to the community looking for anyone that has small watercraft to help out with the luminary ceremony. Those looking to help with this or any other part of the event can contact vickimoore@live.ca.

From the left, co-chair for this year’s Relay for Life Vicki Moore, Kim Dickson of the Town of New Glasgow, co-chair Janine Linthorne and regional co-ordinator Susan Kaiser-Mingo show last years survivor’s banner that was signed by all the survivors who walked at last year’s Relay for Life event in New Glasgow. (Brimicombe photo)