Pugwash Farmers’ Market the place to go for healthy living information this summer

Did you ever want to know more about beekeeping or natural products to avoid bug bites and ticks? Do you need tips on keeping limber for all the gardening you are planning this summer? Are you curious about vermicomposting or foraging for wild edible plants? This summer the Pugwash Farmers’ Market will be abuzz with demonstrations, taste-testing and opportunities to ask experts in the fields of gardening, healthy lifestyles and everything else you can imagine related to how we eat and live on the North Shore.

The focus of the programming at the market will be The Wellness Tent. With the generous support of a Morgan Hamilton, each Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon, visitors to the market will be able to get tips from our resident nutritionist student, Morgan Hamilton, on recipes using locally sourced produce.

Hamilton is a third-year student from Saint Francis Xavier University working towards her BSc in Human Nutrition. She is excited to be working with Pugwash, Springhill and Oxford this summer and hopes to be a valuable member of each community. She grew up in a small town in Ontario but considers the East Coast her home. She loves finding ways to incorporate local foods into her own diet, as well as that of others.

Outdoor activities are her favourite way to stay fit. “I hope that I can learn a lot from each community and I am excited to get started,” says Hamilton. She is scheduled to be attend all three community’s farmers’ markets from June to the end of August, as well as many other community events and activities. In Pugwash she will be working with students and volunteers involved in the Cyrus Eaton School Garden and the Cyrus Eaton School Garden

Resource people will also be on hand at the Pugwash Farmers’ Market throughout the summer to share their expertise on a number of topics and answer all your questions.

Check out the Farmers’ Market Facebook page for regular updates and come down to the market each week for an interactive, informative experience.

Wellness Tent schedule for June and July:

June 17 Local Hiking Trails with community volunteer, Greg Nix, Friends of the Pugwash Estuary and Pugwash Search & Rescue

June 24 Wild Edibles with Catherine Bussiere & wild and tasty recipe sampling with & Seasonal produce recipes and taste testing with nutritionist Morgan Hamilton nutritionist Morgan Hamilton

July 1 Ahoy Mates! The Pirates have landed at the Pugwash Farmers’ Market for Canada Day! Pirate costume contest, Gutter boat racing, Pirate Colouring Contest, creative strawberry treat demo with nutritionist, Morgan Hamilton. Plus our market strawberry shortcake fundraiser.

July 8 Yoga for Gardeners with yoga mentor, Mary Purdy & seasonal produce recipes and taste testing with nutritionist Morgan Hamilton

July 15 Beekeeping with Jerry Draheim, Honey Wind Farm & try out Honey Power Balls with nutritionist, Morgan Hamilton

July 22 Growing vegetables and herbs in containers with author Elizabeth Pierce & best salsa treats with nutritionist Morgan Hamilton

July 29 Natural Oils and Bug Sprays with Trish Porter & Seasonal produce recipes and taste testing with nutritionist Morgan Hamilton