Traffic closures for Relay for Life

In order to support the Pictou County Relay For Life, the following traffic notices and road closures are in place. On Saturday, June 3, Riverside Parkway will be closed from George Street to MacLean Street from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. MacLean Street will be remain open for traffic flow from Glasgow Street. Dalhousie Street will be closed around 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. Marina Parking can be accessed from George Street only. Access to the New Glasgow Farmers Market can be made through Victoria Street from East River Road or through Provost Street via Jury Street to Victoria Street. The Glasgow Square Parking lot will be closed at 10 p.m.today and reopened on Sunday at 8 a.m.